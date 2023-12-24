PLATOON LEADER

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Ryan Schulte returns to his vehicle after a key leader engagement in the Pusht-e Rod district in Afghanistan's Farah's province, Nov. 19, 2012. Schulte is a platoon leader for the Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah's security force. The team's mission is to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in the province.