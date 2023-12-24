An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus puts on a USS Delaware ball cap during a press conference at the Pentagon, Nov. 19, 2012, as officials announce the name the USS Delaware, a future attack submarine. Dr. Jill Biden, left, the ship's sponsor and wife of Vice President Joe Biden, and Delaware officials, including U.S. Sen. Thomas R. Carper of Delaware, second from right, participated in the event.

DONNING THE DELAWARE

