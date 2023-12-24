DONNING THE DELAWARE

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus puts on a USS Delaware ball cap during a press conference at the Pentagon, Nov. 19, 2012, as officials announce the name the USS Delaware, a future attack submarine. Dr. Jill Biden, left, the ship's sponsor and wife of Vice President Joe Biden, and Delaware officials, including U.S. Sen. Thomas R. Carper of Delaware, second from right, participated in the event.