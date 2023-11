EMERGENCY SURGERY

U.S. Army First Lt. Suzzane Laux, center, watches as U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Fehlberg, right, prepares a wounded Afghan national policeman for emergency surgery on Forward Operating Base Farah, Nov. 20, 2012. Laux is an operating room nurse assigned to the 541st Forward Surgical Team and Fehlberg is an advanced trauma life-support medic.