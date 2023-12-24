An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Airman Jay Abraham cleans the canopy of an EA-6B Prowler on the flight deck aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Arabian Sea, Nov. 25, 2012. The Dwight D. Eisenhower is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security and support missions as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. Abraham is assigned to the Patriots of Electronic Attack Squadron 140.

CANOPY CLEAN-UP

