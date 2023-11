CHECKING ELEVATION

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Allen loads his M249 squad automatic weapon during a live-fire training exercise to confirm his windage and elevation settings, also known as battle site zero, aboard the USS Iwo Jima, Nov. 25, 2012. He is assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.