AERO HUNTER

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Patrick R. White participates in Operation Aero Hunter with other Regional Command elements in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Nov. 27, 2012. The air interdiction force was used as a quick reaction force in support of counter-insurgency operations in Southern Helmand. White is aerial observer with the air interdiction force assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.