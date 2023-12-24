An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta thanks former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn of Georgia, for his work in denuclearization during the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Symposium at National Defense University in Washington, D.C., Dec. 3, 2012. Panetta presented Nunn and U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar of Indiana, with the Defense Civilian Service Award, the highest award the Defense Department can give a civilian, for their work in denuclearization.

SECRETARY'S THANKS

Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta thanks former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn of Georgia, for his work in denuclearization during the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Symposium at National Defense University in Washington, D.C., Dec. 3, 2012. Panetta presented Nunn and U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar of Indiana, with the Defense Civilian Service Award, the highest award the Defense Department can give a civilian, for their work in denuclearization.

Photo Gallery