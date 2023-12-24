BREAK AWAY

Navy Capt. Samuel Paparo, outgoing commander of Carrier Air Wing 7, breaks away from a formation while performing aerial demonstrations above the aircraft carrier the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 2, 2012. The Dwight D. Eisenhower is returning to her homeport of Norfolk, after operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.