ARMY CHEER

Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta poses for photos with the U.S. Military Academy cheerleaders and band members during a pep rally held in the halls of the Pentagon, Dec. 7, 2012. Each year before the historic Army-Navy football game, which is set for Dec. 8, 2012, the Navy and Army pep squads conduct a rally at the Pentagon and visit the offices of senior Defense Department leaders.