POLICE TRAINING A U.S. special operations team member instructs new Afghan local police recruits on their first day of training in western Afghanistan's Farah province, Dec. 1, 2012. The recruits joined the police to protect their villages from the Taliban. As coalition forces prepare to withdraw combat troops, Afghan National Security Forces have taken the lead in protecting the Afghan population.