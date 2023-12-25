An official website of the United States Government 
Edgar Harrison, center, a Pearl Harbor survivor and World War II veteran, salutes as the national anthem is played during a remembrance ceremony marking the 71st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and Oahu, Hawaii, at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, formerly known as the USS Arizona Memorial Visitor Center, in Honolulu, Dec. 7, 2012. The attack lasted 110 minutes, leaving 2,335 U.S. service members dead and 1,142 wounded.

VETERAN'S SALUTE

