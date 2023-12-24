HONORED GUEST

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Stephen Cameron escorts former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Goodyear during the presentation of the Marine Corps wreath during a wreath laying ceremony in remembrance of the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, in Honolulu, Dec. 7, 2012. Cameron is assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.