U.S. Navy Adm. Cecil Haney, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Rear Adm. Frank Ponds commander of Navy Region Hawaii, left, gathered with Pearl Harbor survivors and others at the at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, in Honolulu, Dec. 7, 2012, to present a floral tribute to those killed and wounded in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 71 years ago.

FLORAL TRIBUTE

