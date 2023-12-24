CHRISTMAS DROP

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Oberman, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Alarcon, right, watch out the back of a C-130H aircraft after dropping the first pallet of humanitarian goods to the island of Ulal, Dec. 11, 2012. Oberman and Alarcon, loadmasters, are assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan. Operation Christmas Drop is a nonprofit organization powered by volunteers from Andersen Air Force Base and the local Guam community.