WOMEN'S MEETING

A U.S. service member, left, a U.S. civilian, center, and an Afghan woman who serves on the Farah Provincial Council, right, take part in a senior meeting on women's issues in Farah, Afghanistan, Dec. 6, 2012. The soldier is assigned to the Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The women's shura was held in conjunction with the 16-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women.