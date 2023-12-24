ENGINE HOIST

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Evangelista hoists a F404-GE-404 engine aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2012. The Dwight D. Eisenhower is returning to Norfolk after operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.