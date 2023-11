BASIC MAINTENANCE

Navy Airman Jodie Ingenito cleans a drag brace on an F/A-18C Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2012. The Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Norfolk after operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and maritime and theater security.