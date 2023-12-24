DOG TRAINING

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard T. Bew, right, participates in a demonstration conducted by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cebastian J. Barrett and his patrol explosive detection dog, Kevin, on Camp Leatherneck in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Dec. 5, 2012. Bew is assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Forward, and Barrett and Kevin are assigned to the 1st Law Enforcement Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward.