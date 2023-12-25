IN THE COCKPIT

Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bryan Battaglia, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sits in the cockpit of an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the Tophatters of Strike Fighter Squadron 14 in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier the USS John C. Stennis during a USO-sponsored holiday tour led by U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in the Arabian Sea, Dec. 13, 2012.