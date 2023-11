BALA BOLUK WATCH

U.S. Army Spcs. Devon Perkins, left, and Matt Cullen, right, provide security with U.S. Navy Senior Chief Todd English, center, at a key leader engagement at the Bala Boluk district center in Afghanistan’s Farah province, Dec. 9, 2012. Perkins, Cullen and English are assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, and English is the team's senior enlisted advisor.