MEETING'S END

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Louis McCray, right, and Italian Capt. Mario D'Angelo, left, talk with Bala Boluk District Gov. Sayed Mohammed, center, at the conclusion of their key leader engagement at the Bala Boluk district center in Afghanistan’s Farah province, Dec. 9, 2012. McCray is commanding officer of Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah.