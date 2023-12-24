An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Left to right; U.S. Army Pfc. Christopher Moore, U.S. Army Pvt. Jordan Villa, U.S. Army Sgt. John-Paul Gorcyca, and U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Spacek, build a snowman while waiting for a parachute drop of heavy equipment on Malamute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 13, 2012. Moore, Villa, Gorcya, and Spacek are assigned to the 6th Engineer Battalion, Combat, Airborne. Fresh, heavy snowfall the day before left conditions perfect for snow play on the installation.

SNOW PLAY

Left to right; U.S. Army Pfc. Christopher Moore, U.S. Army Pvt. Jordan Villa, U.S. Army Sgt. John-Paul Gorcyca, and U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Spacek, build a snowman while waiting for a parachute drop of heavy equipment on Malamute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 13, 2012. Moore, Villa, Gorcya, and Spacek are assigned to the 6th Engineer Battalion, Combat, Airborne. Fresh, heavy snowfall the day before left conditions perfect for snow play on the installation.

Photo Gallery