SNOW PLAY

Left to right; U.S. Army Pfc. Christopher Moore, U.S. Army Pvt. Jordan Villa, U.S. Army Sgt. John-Paul Gorcyca, and U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Spacek, build a snowman while waiting for a parachute drop of heavy equipment on Malamute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 13, 2012. Moore, Villa, Gorcya, and Spacek are assigned to the 6th Engineer Battalion, Combat, Airborne. Fresh, heavy snowfall the day before left conditions perfect for snow play on the installation.