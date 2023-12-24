An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Frederick Spivey cleans the inside of a close-in weapons system during routine maintenance aboard the guided-missile cruiser the USS Mobile Bay in the Mina Salman Pier, Bahrain, Dec. 8, 2012. The Mobile Bay is deployed with the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security and support for Operation Enduring Freedom.

UP CLOSE

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Frederick Spivey cleans the inside of a close-in weapons system during routine maintenance aboard the guided-missile cruiser the USS Mobile Bay in the Mina Salman Pier, Bahrain, Dec. 8, 2012. The Mobile Bay is deployed with the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security and support for Operation Enduring Freedom.

Photo Gallery