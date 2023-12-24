UP CLOSE

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Frederick Spivey cleans the inside of a close-in weapons system during routine maintenance aboard the guided-missile cruiser the USS Mobile Bay in the Mina Salman Pier, Bahrain, Dec. 8, 2012. The Mobile Bay is deployed with the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security and support for Operation Enduring Freedom.