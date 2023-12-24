An official website of the United States Government 
Marines prepare their tank for the day’s attack on Range 210 during Steel Knight 13 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 11, 2012. Exercise Steel Knight is a combined-arms, live-fire exercise and is 1st Marine Division’s largest annual training involving over a dozen units from Camp Pendleton and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif. The Marines are assigned to Company C, 1st Tank Battalion.

TANK PREPARATIONS

