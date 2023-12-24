TOY DROP

Paratroopers walk from the Alzey drop zone after jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft during the U.S. Army 5th Quartermaster Detachment's fourth annual Operation Toy Drop in Alzey, Germany, Dec. 13, 2012. During the event, U.S. soldiers, airmen and paratroopers from Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Poland jumped from the aircraft to earn foreign jump wings after donating toys to the effort.