HUMNITARIAN AID DROP

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Reynold Albright walks from the ramp of a C-130 Hercules aircraft after dropping bundles of humanitarian aid items over an island in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 15, 2012, during Operation Christmas Drop. Christmas Drop is an annual effort by airmen at Yokota and Andersen Air Force Base, Guam to deliver donated goods to more than 30,000 islanders in the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.