HOLIDAY MEAL

Navy Capt. Ronald Reis, left, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier the USS John C. Stennis, and Rear Adm. Mike Shoemaker, commander, Carrier Strike Group 3, serve ailors during a holiday meal in the Arabian Sea, Dec 19, 2012. The John C. Stennis is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security and supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.