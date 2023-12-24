MISSING MAN

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors perform the missing man formation above the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Dec. 23, 2012, to honor U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient from Hawaii who died Dec. 17. The Raptors are assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron Hawaii Air National Guard and the 19th Fighter Squadron Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.