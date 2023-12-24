An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

President Barack Obama; First Lady Michelle Obama; Navy Adm. Samuel J. Locklear III, commander, U.S. Pacific Command; Army Lt. Gen. Francis J. Wiercinski, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific; and family members of U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye pay tribute to the senator from Hawaii during a service at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Dec. 23, 2012. Inouye, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, died Dec. 17.

PAYING TRIBUTE

President Barack Obama; First Lady Michelle Obama; Navy Adm. Samuel J. Locklear III, commander, U.S. Pacific Command; Army Lt. Gen. Francis J. Wiercinski, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific; and family members of U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye pay tribute to the senator from Hawaii during a service at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Dec. 23, 2012. Inouye, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, died Dec. 17.

Photo Gallery