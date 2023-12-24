REFUELING AT SEA

The Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers prepares to refuel the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore during a replenishment operation at sea in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2012. The Rushmore, part of the Peleliu Amphibious Ready Group with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.