HIGH FLYERS

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Byrd, left, interacts with the crowd during a performance for the 438th Medical Detachment veterinary service on Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 19, 2012. Byrd, a musician, is assigned to U.S. Air Forces Central Band. The band, "Total Force," toured around base to play at several different work centers.