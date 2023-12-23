FARAH FACILITIES Abdul Manan Matin, center left, the Farah provincial director of agriculture, irrigation and livestock, shows leaders from Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah his facilities during a meeting to coordinate efforts on a greenhouse initiative in Farah City, Afghanistan, Dec. 26, 2012. The team's mission is to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in Farah province. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.08 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 136085-D-CDU45-020.jpg Photo Gallery