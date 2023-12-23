An official website of the United States Government 
Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah medics and medical evacuation personnel assigned to the U.S. Army's Company C, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, transfer an Afghan man from a medevac helicopter to a vehicle on Forward Operating Base Farah, Afghanistan, Dec. 26, 2012. The team's mission is to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in Farah province.

MEDICAL EVACUATION

