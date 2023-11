GROWLER TAXI

U.S. Navy Seaman Kenia Palacio signals to the aircrew of an EA-18G Growler as it taxis off the flightline on Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan, Dec. 28, 2012. Palacio is an aviation machinist's mate airman assigned tthe line division of Electronic Attack Squadron 132, which is on a six-month deployment on the naval facility to support the U.S. 7th Fleet.