NIGHT REFUELING

U.S. sailors man a refueling station aboard the guided-missile cruiser the USS Mobile Bay during a replenishment with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Dec. 28, 2012. The Mobile Bay is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.