BALA BOLUK BUILDING

U.S. Army Spc. Kaleb Propst provides security overwatch at a meeting for leaders at a Bala Boluk district building in Afghanistan's Farah province, Jan. 2, 2013. Propst is a security force team member for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, which trains, advises and assists Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district, and provincial levels in Farah province.