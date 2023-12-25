MEETING GREETING

U.S. Army Capt. Jeremiah Gebhart greets Sayed Mohammed, Bala Boluk district governor, at the beginning of a meeting in the district in Afghanistan's Farah province, Jan. 2, 2013. Gebhart is a civil affairs officer with Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, which trains, advises and assists Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in Farah province.