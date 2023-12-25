OILER OPERATION

The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys prepares to conduct a replenishment with the guided-missile cruiser the USS Mobile Bay in the U.S. 5the Fleet area of responsibility, Dec. 28, 2012. The Mobile Bay is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.