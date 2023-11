PUSH POWER

Marine Corp Sgt. Mathew Lee perfoms push-ups after watching members of the Semper Fidelis All-American West team exercise at Santa Ana Stadium in Santa Ana, Calif., Jan. 1, 2013. More than 100 football players from across the country will participate in the Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2013. Lee is a drill instructor.