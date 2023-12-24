An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Laura Cook performs an ultrasound on a wounded Afghan policeman to determine the presence of internal injuries on Forward Operating Base Farah in Afghanistan's Farah province, Dec. 31, 2012. Cook is a physician's assistant for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. Medical personnel assigned to the 541st Forward Surgical Team and coalition medics treated four members of the Afghan national police who were injured by improvised explosive devices.

ULTRASOUND PROCEDURE

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Laura Cook performs an ultrasound on a wounded Afghan policeman to determine the presence of internal injuries on Forward Operating Base Farah in Afghanistan's Farah province, Dec. 31, 2012. Cook is a physician's assistant for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. Medical personnel assigned to the 541st Forward Surgical Team and coalition medics treated four members of the Afghan national police who were injured by improvised explosive devices.

Photo Gallery