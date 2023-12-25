REPLENISHMENT ROUTINE

U.S. sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham, right, conduct a replenishment with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Jan. 2, 2013. The Dunham is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.