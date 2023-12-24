An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ryan Schulte shouts to Spc. Michael Jones as he provides rooftop security during a meeting with leaders in Farah City, Afghanistan, Jan. 6, 2013. Schulte is a security force platoon leader and Jones is a security force member assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The meeting, with the provincial director of commerce and industry, enabled team members to discuss ongoing initiatives in the province to spur economic growth and development.

ROOFTOP WATCH

Photo Gallery