SHIP TO SHIP

U.S. sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham conduct a replenishment at sea with RFA Fort Victoria, a British replenishment oiler, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2013. The Dunham is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.