COIN FOR EXCELLENCE

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno presents a coin for excellence to Spc. Luke Hernandez during a visit to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 8, 2013. Hernandez, who recently graduated from Ranger School, is an infantry scout assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.