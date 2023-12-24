MEETING NOTES

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Louis McCray takes notes during a meeting with Dr. Mohammed Akram Khpalwak, governor of Farah province, at the governor's residence in Farah City, Afghanistan, Jan. 10, 2013. McCray is the commanding officer for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. Team members meet regularly with the provincial governor to discuss security, governance and transition progress in Farah province.