EVACUATION TRAINING

U.S. Army Spc. Thaxal Potter, right, assembles a casualty litter to prepare for medical evacuation training on Forward Operating Base Farah, Afghanistan, Jan. 9, 2013. Potter is a security force team member for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team coordinated with pilots and medics assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment to provide hands-on training.