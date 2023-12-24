An official website of the United States Government 
DEPARTING EMBRACE

Soldiers embrace family members after a departure ceremony at McCrady Training Center, S.C., Jan. 10, 2013. The soldiers, assigned to the 3/49 Agribusiness Development Team, South Carolina Army National Guard, are departing to Camp Atterbury, Ind., to train before deploying to Afghanistan. The team's mission is to teach local farmers agricultural techniques and how to grow sustainable crops to improve their lives and provide for their families.

