An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sal Somoza, center, conducts a briefing before medical evacuation training with pilots and medics assigned to Company C, 2nd Brigade, 211th Aviation Battalion on Forward Operating Base Farah, Afghanistan, Jan. 9, 2013. Somoza, a platoon sergeant, is assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team coordinated with the unit to provide the hands-on training.

TRAINING TALK

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sal Somoza, center, conducts a briefing before medical evacuation training with pilots and medics assigned to Company C, 2nd Brigade, 211th Aviation Battalion on Forward Operating Base Farah, Afghanistan, Jan. 9, 2013. Somoza, a platoon sergeant, is assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team coordinated with the unit to provide the hands-on training.

Photo Gallery