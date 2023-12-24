TRAINING TALK

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sal Somoza, center, conducts a briefing before medical evacuation training with pilots and medics assigned to Company C, 2nd Brigade, 211th Aviation Battalion on Forward Operating Base Farah, Afghanistan, Jan. 9, 2013. Somoza, a platoon sergeant, is assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team coordinated with the unit to provide the hands-on training.