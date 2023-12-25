GUN CAVITY

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Sexton inspects the gun cavity of an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2013. The Stennis is conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom. Sexton is an aviation technician and the aircraft is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 14.