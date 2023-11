SUNSET SHURA

U.S. Army Capt. Jeremiah Gebhart provides security on a street outside the Bala Boluk district center before a shura, or meeting, at the center in Afghanistan's Farah province, Jan. 15, 2013. Gebhart, a civil affairs officer, is assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. Coalition and team members attended the meeting to engage with key leaders and discuss district issues.